Maximilian SteinbergMaximilian Osseyevich Steinberg. Born 22 June 1883. Died 6 December 1946
Maximilian Steinberg
1883-06-22
Maximilian Steinberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Maximilian Osseyevich Steinberg (Russian Максимилиан Осеевич Штейнберг; 4 July 1883 [O.S. 22 June] – 6 December 1946) was a Russian composer of classical music.
Though once considered the hope of Russian music, Steinberg is far less well known today than his mentor Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, his rival Igor Stravinsky, or his student protege Dmitri Shostakovich.
During the early 21st century, however, Steinberg's choral concerto Passion Week was rediscovered and performed for the first time. It was instantly lavishly praised as a masterpiece by both lovers and performers of Classical music. This has triggered a revival of interest in the life and music of Maximilian Steinberg.
Maximilian Steinberg Tracks
Arise, O God
Maximilian Steinberg
Arise, O God
Arise, O God
Maximilian Steinberg Links
