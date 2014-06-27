Ian ParrottBorn 5 March 1916. Died 4 September 2012
Ian Parrott
1916-03-05
Ian Parrott Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Parrott (5 March 1916 – 4 September 2012) was a prolific Anglo-Welsh composer and writer on music. His distinctions included the first prize of the Royal Philharmonic Society for his symphonic poem Luxor, and commissions by the BBC and Yale University, and for many leading British musicians. In 1958 his cor anglais concerto was first performed at Cheltenham Festival, and in 1963 his cello concerto was given by William Pleeth and the Hallé Orchestra – both concertos were conducted by Sir John Barbirolli.
Ian Parrott Tracks
Luxor
Ian Parrott
Luxor
Luxor
