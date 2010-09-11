Louie AustenAustrian jazz/electronic singer Alois Luef. Born 19 September 1946
Louie Austen
1946-09-19
Louie Austen Biography (Wikipedia)
Louie Austen (born Alois Luef on 19 September 1946) is an Austrian classically trained bar and jazz crooner who has been active in the electronic music scene.
