Dada LifeSwedish electro house duo. Formed 2006
Dada Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04b151r.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b3cc848-942f-4363-8e89-b63a13c3fd0e
Dada Life Biography (Wikipedia)
Olle Cornéer and Stefan Engblom are a Swedish DJ duo from Stockholm, known by the collective name Dada Life. The duo was formed in 2006. They have released two albums, a number of singles and remixes and one compilation. The duo had early chart success in Belgium and the Netherlands, while their second album The Rules of Dada reached the Billboard 200. They are known for their humour during their live performances, while their name is a homage to the absurdist movement of the early twentieth century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dada Life Tracks
Sort by
Higher State of Dada Land
Dada Life
Higher State of Dada Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Higher State of Dada Land
Last played on
The Great Fashionista Swindle (Vato Gonzalez Dirty House Bootleg)
Dada Life
The Great Fashionista Swindle (Vato Gonzalez Dirty House Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
The Great Fashionista Swindle (Vato Gonzalez Dirty House Bootleg)
Last played on
The Great Fashionista Swindle (Dirty House Bootleg)
Dada Life
The Great Fashionista Swindle (Dirty House Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
The Great Fashionista Swindle (Dirty House Bootleg)
Last played on
Red Is The Color Of Rage
Dada Life
Red Is The Color Of Rage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Red Is The Color Of Rage
Last played on
One Last Night On Earth
Dada Life
One Last Night On Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
One Last Night On Earth
Last played on
One Last Night On Earth (Speaker Of The House Remix)
Dada Life
One Last Night On Earth (Speaker Of The House Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
One Last Night On Earth (Speaker Of The House Remix)
Last played on
Love Vibrations
Dada Life
Love Vibrations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Love Vibrations
Last played on
Freaks Have More Fun (Loudpvck Remix)
Dada Life
Freaks Have More Fun (Loudpvck Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Freaks Have More Fun (Loudpvck Remix)
Last played on
Love Vibrations vs Bassline (Kryder Edit) (feat. The Get Along Gang)
Dada Life
Love Vibrations vs Bassline (Kryder Edit) (feat. The Get Along Gang)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Love Vibrations vs Bassline (Kryder Edit) (feat. The Get Along Gang)
Last played on
Freaks Have More Fun
Dada Life
Freaks Have More Fun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Freaks Have More Fun
Last played on
Born To Rage
Dada Life
Born To Rage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Born To Rage
Last played on
Kick Out The Epic
Dada Life
Kick Out The Epic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Kick Out The Epic
Last played on
Boing Clash Boom (Major Lazer Remix)
Dada Life
Boing Clash Boom (Major Lazer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Boing Clash Boom (Major Lazer Remix)
Last played on
The Satisfaction of Long Range Acoustic Devices (Liberty Bashup)
Knife Party
The Satisfaction of Long Range Acoustic Devices (Liberty Bashup)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
The Satisfaction of Long Range Acoustic Devices (Liberty Bashup)
Last played on
Boing Clash Boom (Bingo Players Remix)
Dada Life
Boing Clash Boom (Bingo Players Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Boing Clash Boom (Bingo Players Remix)
Last played on
Boing Clash Boom
Dada Life
Boing Clash Boom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Boing Clash Boom
Last played on
So Young So High (Dillon Francis Remix)
Dada Life
So Young So High (Dillon Francis Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
So Young So High (Dillon Francis Remix)
Last played on
Boing Clash Boom (Extended Mix)
Dada Life
Boing Clash Boom (Extended Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Boing Clash Boom (Extended Mix)
Everything Is Free (Extended Mix)
Dada Life
Everything Is Free (Extended Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Everything Is Free (Extended Mix)
Feed The Dada (Original Mix)
Dada Life
Feed The Dada (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Feed The Dada (Original Mix)
Rolling Stones T-Shirt (Original Remix)
Dada Life
Rolling Stones T-Shirt (Original Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Happy Violence
Dada Life
Happy Violence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw09r.jpglink
Happy Violence
Last played on
Feed The Dada
Dada Life
Feed The Dada
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Feed The Dada
Last played on
So Young So High (Extended Mix)
Dada Life
So Young So High (Extended Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
So Young So High (Extended Mix)
Last played on
Happy Violence (Drankenstein Remix)
Dada Life
Happy Violence (Drankenstein Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Happy Violence (Drankenstein Remix)
Last played on
Kick Out The Epic Motherf***er (Otto Knows Remix)
Dada Life
Kick Out The Epic Motherf***er (Otto Knows Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Kick Out The Epic Motherf***er (Otto Knows Remix)
Last played on
Kick Out The Epic MotherF***er
Dada Life
Kick Out The Epic MotherF***er
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Kick Out The Epic MotherF***er
Last played on
Rolling Stones T-Shirt (Cazzette Mix)
Dada Life
Rolling Stones T-Shirt (Cazzette Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b151r.jpglink
Rolling Stones T-Shirt (Cazzette Mix)
Last played on
