Harold "Shorty" Baker (May 26, 1914 in St. Louis, Missouri, USA – November 8, 1966 in New York City) was a jazz trumpeter.
Baker began on drums, but switched to trumpet during his teens. He started his career on riverboats and played with Don Redman in the mid-1930s. He also worked with Teddy Wilson and Andy Kirk before joining Duke Ellington. He married Kirk's pianist Mary Lou Williams and though the two separated shortly thereafter, they never officially divorced.
Baker worked on and off in Duke Ellington's Orchestra from 1942 to 1962. He also worked with Johnny Hodges's group in the early 1950s during the period when Hodges was not a member of Ellington's orchestra.
Slam The Door (Remix)



Way Early Subtone
Duke Ellington




Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Duke Ellington




Trumpet No End (Blue Skies)
Duke Ellington




Prima Bara Dubla
Duke Ellington




