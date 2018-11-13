Josef SukComposer, 1874-1935. Born 4 January 1874. Died 29 May 1935
Josef Suk
1874-01-04
Josef Suk Biography (Wikipedia)
Josef Suk (4 January 1874 – 29 May 1935) was a Czech composer and violinist. He studied under Antonín Dvořák, whose daughter he married.
Josef Suk Tracks
Elegy, Op 23
Elegy, Op 23
Fantastic Scherzo
Fantastic Scherzo
Elegy in D flat major, Op.23
Elegy in D flat major, Op.23
Elegy in D flat major, Op 23
Elegy in D flat major, Op 23
Fantastic Scherzo, Op 25
Fantastic Scherzo, Op 25
Fantastic Scherzo op.25
Fantastic Scherzo op.25
Pohadka, op. 16
Pohadka, op. 16
5 Pieces for piano "Moods" (Bagatela)
5 Pieces for piano "Moods" (Bagatela)
Summer Impressions Op.22b
Summer Impressions Op.22b
A Summer's tale [Pohadka leta] (Op.29), 3rd mvt; Intermezzo - Blind players
A Summer's tale [Pohadka leta] (Op.29), 3rd mvt; Intermezzo - Blind players
Song of Love, Op.7 No.1
Song of Love, Op.7 No.1
At noon (Summer Impressions)
At noon (Summer Impressions)
'The Faithful love of Raduz and Mahulena' (from A Fairy-tale suite [Pohadka]' Op. 16
'The Faithful love of Raduz and Mahulena' (from A Fairy-tale suite [Pohadka]' Op. 16
Meditation on an old Czech chorale, Op. 35a
Meditation on an old Czech chorale, Op. 35a
Serenade for Strings, Op. 6
Serenade for Strings, Op. 6
Piano Quartet in A minor, Op 1 (2nd mvt)
Piano Quartet in A minor, Op 1 (2nd mvt)
Spring, Op 22a No 1
Spring, Op 22a No 1
Under the Apple Tree, Op 20 (Introduction)
Under the Apple Tree, Op 20 (Introduction)
Elegie Op 23
Elegie Op 23
Fantastic scherzo, Op.25
Fantastic scherzo, Op.25
Serenade for Strings in E flat major Op.6 (1st mv)
Serenade for Strings in E flat major Op.6 (1st mv)
Elegie
Elegie
Serenade for Strings, Op 6 (3rd mvt)
Serenade for Strings, Op 6 (3rd mvt)
Meditation on the Old Czech Hymn 'St Wenceslas'
Meditation on the Old Czech Hymn 'St Wenceslas'
Love Song
Love Song
Fantastic Scherzo
Fantastic Scherzo
Piano Quintet in G minor Op. 8 - Scherzo: Presto
Piano Quintet in G minor Op. 8 - Scherzo: Presto
Prague (Proms 2017)
Prague (Proms 2017)
Quartet In A Minor Op.1
Quartet In A Minor Op.1
Epilogue Op 37 v. Pilgrim - Bringer of Consolation
Epilogue Op 37 v. Pilgrim - Bringer of Consolation
Asrael (Symphony) In C Minor Op 27
Asrael (Symphony) In C Minor Op 27
Fantasy In G Minor Op.24
Fantasy In G Minor Op.24
Appassionato (Four Pieces Op. 17 No. 2)
Appassionato (Four Pieces Op. 17 No. 2)
Zal (Sorrow - Ten Songs Op. 15 No. 1)
Zal (Sorrow - Ten Songs Op. 15 No. 1)
Pohadka (Fairy Tale) Op 16 ii. Intermezzo: Swans and Peacocks
Pohadka (Fairy Tale) Op 16 ii. Intermezzo: Swans and Peacocks
Praga
Praga
Night from A Summer's Tale Op. 29
Night from A Summer's Tale Op. 29
Symphony No 1 in E major, Op 14 - second movement (Adagio)
Symphony No 1 in E major, Op 14 - second movement (Adagio)
Meditation on the Old Czech Chorale 'St Wenceslas', Op.35a
Meditation on the Old Czech Chorale 'St Wenceslas', Op.35a
