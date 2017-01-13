Faudel Belloua (Arabic: فضيل بيلوى‎; born June 6, 1978) is a French-Algerian raï singer and actor. He has released a number of successful studio albums, notably Baïda, Samra, Un Autre Soleil and Mundial Corrida and a very famous live 1998 album 1,2,3 Soleils jointly with Khaled and Rachid Taha.