Death in Vegas are an English electronic music group, headed up by Richard Fearless. Influenced by a wide range of musical genres including psychedelic rock, electronica, krautrock, dub and industrial, the band's sound is constantly changing, moving between live rock sounds, electronica and minimal techno. The band was formed in 1994 by Fearless and Steve Hellier and signed to Concrete Records under the name of "Dead Elvis". However, there was an Irish record label of the same name at the time, and Dead Elvis became the title of their first album instead.