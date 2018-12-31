Death in VegasFormed 1994
Death in Vegas
1994
Death in Vegas Biography (Wikipedia)
Death in Vegas are an English electronic music group, headed up by Richard Fearless. Influenced by a wide range of musical genres including psychedelic rock, electronica, krautrock, dub and industrial, the band's sound is constantly changing, moving between live rock sounds, electronica and minimal techno. The band was formed in 1994 by Fearless and Steve Hellier and signed to Concrete Records under the name of "Dead Elvis". However, there was an Irish record label of the same name at the time, and Dead Elvis became the title of their first album instead.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
