PollapönkIcelandic band. Formed 2006
Pollapönk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01wrf2v.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b2f06c0-b40d-4762-91c6-ffc2c26f09c7
Pollapönk Biography (Wikipedia)
Pollapönk are an Icelandic punk-inflected children's music band which represented Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen, Denmark, with their song "No Prejudice".
Pollapönk Tracks
No Prejudice
Pollapönk
No Prejudice
No Prejudice
