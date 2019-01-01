Gwenda OwenBorn 16 July 1965
Gwenda Owen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02pck2v.jpg
1965-07-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b2e62f7-90ae-4c63-923e-eaa9e5a8071e
Gwenda Owen Tracks
Sort by
Cân I'r Ynys Werdd
Gwenda Owen
Cân I'r Ynys Werdd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Cân I'r Ynys Werdd
Last played on
Y Ddawns
Gwenda Owen
Y Ddawns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Y Ddawns
Last played on
Patagonia Bell
Gwenda Owen
Patagonia Bell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Patagonia Bell
Last played on
Dy Gyffwrdd Ambell Dro (feat. Geraint Griffiths)
Gwenda Owen
Dy Gyffwrdd Ambell Dro (feat. Geraint Griffiths)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Dy Gyffwrdd Ambell Dro (feat. Geraint Griffiths)
Last played on
Sibrwd Y Gair
Gwenda Owen
Sibrwd Y Gair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Sibrwd Y Gair
Last played on
Mae D'Eisiau Di Bob Awr
Gwenda Owen
Mae D'Eisiau Di Bob Awr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Mae D'Eisiau Di Bob Awr
Performer
Last played on
Mae'r Dydd Ar Fin Ymestyn
Gwenda Owen
Mae'r Dydd Ar Fin Ymestyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Mae'r Dydd Ar Fin Ymestyn
Last played on
Mynydd Mawr
Gwenda Owen
Mynydd Mawr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Mynydd Mawr
Last played on
Paid a Gadael Fi Lawr
Gwenda Owen
Paid a Gadael Fi Lawr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Paid a Gadael Fi Lawr
Last played on
Paid Â Phoeni
Gwenda Owen
Paid Â Phoeni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Paid Â Phoeni
Last played on
Dywed Air, Rwy'n Gwrando
Gwenda Owen
Dywed Air, Rwy'n Gwrando
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Dywed Air, Rwy'n Gwrando
Last played on
Cyn Daw'r Nos I Ben
Gwenda Owen
Cyn Daw'r Nos I Ben
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Cyn Daw'r Nos I Ben
Performer
Last played on
Neges Y Gan
Gwenda Owen
Neges Y Gan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Neges Y Gan
Last played on
Mae'r Dydd Ar Fin Ymestyn
Gwenda Owen
Mae'r Dydd Ar Fin Ymestyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Mae'r Dydd Ar Fin Ymestyn
Performer
Last played on
Tyrd I Ddawnsio
Gwenda Owen
Tyrd I Ddawnsio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Tyrd I Ddawnsio
Last played on
Gyda'n Gilydd
Gillian Elisa
Gyda'n Gilydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pck58.jpglink
Gyda'n Gilydd
Last played on
Back to artist