Louis Thiry (born 1935 in Fléville-devant-Nancy), is a French organist, composer and pedagogue.

Thiry studied at the Nancy Conservatoire, where he received a first prize in organ at the Nancy Conservatory (organ class of Jeanne Demessieux) in 1952, followed by studies with André Marchal at Institut National des Jeunes Aveugles in Paris. In 1958, Thiry graduated with a first prize in organ performance at the Paris Conservatoire (organ class of Rolande Falcinelli).

French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote about him : «Louis Thiry is an extraordinary organist. An accomplished virtuose, an-allround musician, with unequalled memory and skill : he may be classed among the heroes of music (he has given several fine performances of my most difficult organ works -in particular my “Messe de la Pentecôte”). All those who have heard and all those who will hear Louis Thiry can but admire him.»

He has taken part in many festivals all over the world, including Lille Besançon, Festival estival de Paris, Haarlem, the Messiaen Festival in Moscow, Venice, Palermo, Madrid, Vienna, Geneva, Düsseldorf, Koln, Karlsruhe, Luxembourg, Brussels, Antwerp, London, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Salzbourg, Oslo, Cambridge, Noumea (Nouvelle Calédonie), Taipeh (Republic of China).