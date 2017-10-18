The Shimmer Band
The Shimmer Band Performances & Interviews
On The Playlist: The Shimmer Band
2017-03-09
On The Playlist: The Shimmer Band
The Shimmer Band - Freedom (Reading + Leeds 2016)
Performing live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Saturday
2016-08-28
The Shimmer Band - Freedom (Reading + Leeds 2016)
The Shimmer Band Tracks
Ya Ya (Uh Oh)
The Shimmer Band
What Is Mine?
The Shimmer Band
Jacknife And The Death Call
The Shimmer Band
Sunkick (live at The Lexington)
The Shimmer Band
Shoot Me Baby (live at The Lexington)
The Shimmer Band
Further (live at The Lexington)
The Shimmer Band
Shoot Me (Baby)
THE SHIMMER BAND
Sunkick
The Shimmer Band
Freedom
The Shimmer Band
Freedom (live at Reading Festival
The Shimmer Band
Further (live at Reading Festival)
The Shimmer Band
Further (Reading, 29 August 2016)
The Shimmer Band
Freedom (Reading, 29 August 2016)
The Shimmer Band
Playlists featuring The Shimmer Band
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
2016-08-27T21:01:09
27
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
