Ninja Sex Party (often abbreviated as NSP) is an American musical comedy duo consisting of singer Dan Avidan and keyboardist Brian Wecht. They formed in 2009 in New York City and are currently based in Los Angeles. They are also known as two thirds of the video game-based musical trio Starbomb, together with frequent collaborator Arin Hanson. Avidan joined Hanson's YouTube Let's Play webseries Game Grumps as co-host in 2013; Wecht also joined the show in 2015.

The work of Ninja Sex Party typically consists of rock or synthpop-oriented humorous songs, frequently on the topics of sex, seduction, love or fantasy, with Avidan and Wecht respectively portraying the characters of Danny Sexbang, an idiotic, exuberant and strangely-dressed hypersexual Jewish man, and Ninja Brian, an uncommunicative, homicidal ninja; however, their Under the Covers cover album series started in 2016 saw them take on a non-comedic approach to music for the first time, covering songs from the 1970s and 1980s.