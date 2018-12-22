Yumi and the WeatherBorn 12 July 1988
Yumi and the Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988-07-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b2aaef4-3ffb-4b90-9b86-dde8312338e7
Yumi and the Weather Tracks
Sort by
New Year (Yumi And The Weather Remix)
Natalie Evans
New Year (Yumi And The Weather Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Year (Yumi And The Weather Remix)
Last played on
Hustle
Yumi and the Weather
Hustle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hustle
Last played on
Celebrate
Yumi and the Weather
Celebrate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Celebrate
Last played on
Find Another
Yumi and the Weather
Find Another
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Find Another
Last played on
Find Another (Slugabed Remix)
Yumi and the Weather
Find Another (Slugabed Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Find Another (Slugabed Remix)
Last played on
Without You
Yumi and the Weather
Without You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Without You
Last played on
Look At The Night
Yumi and the Weather
Look At The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look At The Night
Last played on
Long Before
Yumi and the Weather
Long Before
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Before
Last played on
Back to artist