George MaguireActor
George Maguire
George Maguire Biography (Wikipedia)
George Maguire (born 11 December 1990) is an English actor and one of the three original cast members who carried the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical.
George Maguire Tracks
Dedicated Follower Of Fashion
John Dalgleish, George Maguire & Company
Performer
One More Beautiful Christmas
George Maguire
One More Beautiful Christmas
Christmas Moon (Live In Session)
George Maguire
Christmas Moon (Live In Session)
Without You (Live In Session)
George Maguire
Without You (Live In Session)
Love Song (Live In Session)
George Maguire
Love Song (Live In Session)
Performer
I Gotta Move/You Really Got Me
Dominic Tighe
I Gotta Move/You Really Got Me
