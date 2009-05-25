Jeanette-Triniti Marilyn Bhaguandas (born March 6, 1978), better known by her stage name Ms. Triniti, is a Soca - Ragga - fusion singer-songwriter who mixes the Soca, dancehall, reggae and pop genres.

She is an independent artist, though has had two Top 20 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop sales singles, two Top 5 singles in Jamaica, two of which reached number 1, as well as four studio albums on EMI/Japan to date.