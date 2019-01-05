Danny Elfman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgsm.jpg
1953-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b24fbab-c58f-4c37-a59d-ab232e2d98c4
Danny Elfman Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Robert Elfman (born May 29, 1953) is an American composer, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Elfman first became known for being the lead singer and songwriter for the band Oingo Boingo from 1974 to 1995. He is well known for scoring films and television shows, particularly his frequent collaborations with director Tim Burton.
In 1976, Elfman entered the film industry as an actor. In 1980, he scored his first film, Forbidden Zone, directed by his older brother Richard Elfman. Among his honors are four Oscar nominations, a Grammy for Batman, an Emmy for Desperate Housewives, six Saturn Awards for Best Music, the 2002 Richard Kirk Award, and the Disney Legend Award.
Danny Elfman Performances & Interviews
Danny Elfman Tracks
Edward Scissorhands (1990) - Introduction; Storytime
Edward Scissorhands (1990) - Introduction; Storytime
The Batman Theme
The Batman Theme
Frankenweenie Main Titles
Frankenweenie Main Titles
What's This (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
Mr. Burgermeister/Noses Meet
THE SIMPSONS
THE SIMPSONS
Waltz To The Death
Waltz To The Death
Batman Theme
Batman Theme
The Simpsons TV Theme
The Simpsons TV Theme
Dead Presidents Theme
Dead Presidents Theme
Ice Dance (Edward Scissorhands)
Ice Dance (Edward Scissorhands)
Angry Suzie!
Angry Suzie!
My Favourite Martian(1999): "Medley"
My Favourite Martian(1999): "Medley"
Gratitude
Gratitude
Finale
Finale
Ice Dance
Ice Dance
Fifty Shades of Grey (2015): Ana and Christian
Fifty Shades of Grey (2015): Ana and Christian
The Simpsons Theme (Bart Who Loved Me Mix)
What's This
What's This
The Nightmare Before Christmas - Jack's Lament
The Nightmare Before Christmas - Jack's Lament
The Simpsons Theme
The Simpsons Theme
Waltz to the Death
Waltz to the Death
The Simpsons Main Title Theme
The Simpsons Main Title Theme
Truth
Truth
End Credits
End Credits
Chicago (2002) - After Midnight
Chicago (2002) - After Midnight
Back To School
Back To School
Fixing The Rip
Fixing The Rip
I'm A Dog Too
I'm A Dog Too
History Mash-Up
History Mash-Up
War/Disaster
War/Disaster
Trojan Horse
Trojan Horse
The Flying Machine
The Flying Machine
Hammer-Time
Hammer-Time
The Wedding Exodus
The Wedding Exodus
Off To Egypt
Off To Egypt
Aquarela Do Brasil
Aquarela Do Brasil
The Amazing Mr. Peabody
The Amazing Mr. Peabody
The Petersons/The Wabac Machine
The Petersons/The Wabac Machine
Dinner Party
Dinner Party
Upcoming Events
2
Dec
2019
Danny Elfman
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exb5d4
Royal Albert Hall
2013-10-07T20:25:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qtvjg.jpg
7
Oct
2013
Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton
19:00
Royal Albert Hall
