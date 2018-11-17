Friedrich HollaenderBorn 18 October 1896. Died 18 January 1976
Friedrich Hollaender (in exile also Frederick Hollander; 18 October 1896 – 18 January 1976) was a German film composer and author.
Wiegenlied an eine Mutter
Illusions
Ich bin die fesche Lola (I am the naughty Lola)
Cocktail Song
Sex Appeal
Robert Kortgaard
Wenn Ich mir was wunschen durfte
Ich bin die fesche Lola
Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss
Ian Buckle, Friedrich Hollaender, Lawrence Foster & Ute Lemper
Die Kleptomanin
Ich weiss nicht, zu wem ich gehöre
Kinder, heut Abend
Guck doch nicht immer nach dem Tangogeiger hin, Arranged by E. GERHARDT
