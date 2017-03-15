Fenech-SolerFormed 2006
Fenech-Soler are an English electropop band from Kings Cliffe, Northamptonshire, England, that formed in 2006 and consists of two members: Ross Duffy and Ben Duffy. Founding members Daniel Fenech-Soler and Andrew Lindsay left the band in 2016. The name Fenech-Soler is taken from Daniel Soler's full surname, which is Maltese. The band's sound has been compared to Friendly Fires and Delphic for their "hybrid of summery indie and big dance-inflected melodies". Fenech-Soler are signed to So Recordings.
Conversation
Last played on
Show Me Love
Show Me Love
Show Me Love
Last played on
Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope
Last played on
Contender (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2010)
Contender (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2010)
Stop And Stare (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2010)
Stop And Stare (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2010)
Lies (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2010)
Lies (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2010)
Lies (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2010)
Magnetic
Magnetic
Magnetic
Last played on
Demons
Demons
Demons
Last played on
Last Forever
Last Forever
Last Forever
Last played on
Magnetic
Magnetic
Magnetic
Performer
Last played on
Last Forever (The Chainsmokers Remix)
Last Forever (The Chainsmokers Remix)
Magnetic (Jakob Liedholm Mix)
Magnetic (Jakob Liedholm Mix)
Magnetic (Jakob Liedholm Mix)
Last played on
Magnetic (Friend Within Remix)
Magnetic (Friend Within Remix)
Magnetic (Friend Within Remix)
Last played on
Stop And Stare
Stop And Stare
Stop And Stare
Last played on
Maiyu
Maiyu
Maiyu
Last played on
All I Know (Paris & Simo Remix)
All I Know (Paris & Simo Remix)
All I Know
All I Know
All I Know
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Live Lounge: Fenech Soler
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-02-05
5
Feb
2011
Live Lounge: Fenech Soler
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
