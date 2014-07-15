Mother and the AddictsFormed 2003
Mother and the Addicts
2003
Mother and the Addicts Biography (Wikipedia)
Mother and The Addicts were a Glasgow-based band signed to Chemikal Underground Records, who formed in 2003. They have released two albums.
Mother and the Addicts Tracks
Far Away (6 Music Session, 13 Sep 2005)
Mother and the Addicts
Far Away (6 Music Session, 13 Sep 2005)
Who Art You Girls (6 Music Session, 13 Sep 2005)
Mother and the Addicts
Who Art You Girls (6 Music Session, 13 Sep 2005)
Oh Yeah You Look Quite Nice (6 Music Session, 13 Sep 2005)
Mother and the Addicts
Oh Yeah You Look Quite Nice (6 Music Session, 13 Sep 2005)
Love Me Mummy I Feel Ugly (6 Music Session, 13 Sep 2005)
Mother and the Addicts
Love Me Mummy I Feel Ugly (6 Music Session, 13 Sep 2005)
