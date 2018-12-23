Thomas BartlettBorn 13 October 1981
Thomas Bartlett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-10-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b1bf7f9-d7a7-48b7-8fda-fdfab442e676
Thomas Bartlett Tracks
Sort by
Kestrel
Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh
Kestrel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kestrel
Last played on
Balthasar
Thomas Bartlett
Balthasar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5g5.jpglink
Balthasar
Last played on
Casadh an tSúgáin
Thomas Bartlett
Casadh an tSúgáin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9wl.jpglink
Casadh an tSúgáin
Last played on
Dominic
Thomas Bartlett
Dominic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5g5.jpglink
Dominic
Last played on
Valentine
Thomas Bartlett
Valentine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5g5.jpglink
Valentine
Last played on
Repeal The Union
Martin Hayes
Repeal The Union
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9wl.jpglink
Repeal The Union
Last played on
Blue Bucket Of Gold
Sufjan Stevens
Blue Bucket Of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037pnsp.jpglink
Blue Bucket Of Gold
Last played on
Back to artist