Daniel ReadBorn 16 November 1757. Died 4 December 1836
Daniel Read
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1757-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b17c5bf-7c44-4f90-85d3-e40b4f8e883f
Daniel Read Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Read (November 16, 1757 – December 4, 1836) was an American composer of the First New England School, and one of the primary figures in early American classical music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Read Tracks
Sort by
Windham
Daniel Read
Windham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Windham
Last played on
Daniel Read Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist