Laura Tesoro Belgian entry for 2016 Eurovision Song Contest. Born 19 August 1996
1996-08-19
Laura Tesoro Biography
Laura Tesoro (born 19 August 1996) is a Belgian singer and actress. She represented Belgium in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "What's the Pressure". Tesoro is also known for portraying Charlotte on the Flemish soap opera Familie, and placing second on season three of The Voice van Vlaanderen.
What's The Pressure
Laura Tesoro
What's The Pressure
What's The Pressure
