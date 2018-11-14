Pino DanieleBorn 19 March 1955. Died 4 January 2015
Pino Daniele
1955-03-19
Pino Daniele Biography (Wikipedia)
Pino Daniele (19 March 1955 – 4 January 2015) was an Italian singer-songwriter, and guitarist, whose influences covered a wide number of genres, including pop, blues, jazz, and Italian and Middle Eastern music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Suonno D'ajere
Pino Daniele
Suonno D'ajere
Suonno D'ajere
Chi Tene O' Mar
Pino Daniele
Chi Tene O' Mar
Chi Tene O' Mar
Napule
Luciano Pavarotti
Napule
Napule
Sotto 'O Sole
Pino Daniele
Sotto 'O Sole
Sotto 'O Sole
Je So Pazzo
Pino Daniele
Je So Pazzo
Je So Pazzo
Pigro
Pino Daniele
Pigro
Pigro
Yes, I Know My Way (Schreyer & Bartoli Edit)
Pino Daniele
Yes, I Know My Way (Schreyer & Bartoli Edit)
