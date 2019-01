White Moth Black Butterfly is a British/Indian/American cross-continental progressive pop project with members from Nottinghamshire, UK, New Delhi, India, and Salt Lake City, Utah, US. The group consists of TesseracT lead singer Daniel Tompkins, Skyharbor guitarist Keshav Dhar, as well as Randy Slaugh (keyboards/orchestrations), Jordan Bethany (vocals), and Mac Christensen (drums).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia