White Moth Black Butterfly is a British/Indian/American cross-continental progressive pop project with members from Nottinghamshire, UK, New Delhi, India, and Salt Lake City, Utah, US. The group consists of TesseracT lead singer Daniel Tompkins, Skyharbor guitarist Keshav Dhar, as well as Randy Slaugh (keyboards/orchestrations), Jordan Bethany (vocals), and Mac Christensen (drums).