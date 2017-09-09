White Moth Black ButterflyFormed 2013
White Moth Black Butterfly
2013
Biography (Wikipedia)
White Moth Black Butterfly is a British/Indian/American cross-continental progressive pop project with members from Nottinghamshire, UK, New Delhi, India, and Salt Lake City, Utah, US. The group consists of TesseracT lead singer Daniel Tompkins, Skyharbor guitarist Keshav Dhar, as well as Randy Slaugh (keyboards/orchestrations), Jordan Bethany (vocals), and Mac Christensen (drums).
Tracks
Atone
White Moth Black Butterfly
Atone
Atone
Tempest
White Moth Black Butterfly
Tempest
Tempest
