Alexander Vinogradov (born 1976) is a Russian bass opera singer. He began his music education at the age of 7, starting with the piano and the clarinet. From 1994 to 1995 he was a student at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, also known as the 'Russian MIT'. Vinogradov became a student of the Moscow Conservatory in 1995. While still a student at the Conservatory, he made his debut with the Bolshoi Theater at the age of 21 as Oroveso in Norma. Since then he has established a remarkable career and has won numerous prizes in international singing competitions.

Vinogradov has worked with many leading conductors including Gustavo Dudamel, Daniel Barenboim, Kent Nagano, Vladimir Jurowski, Lorin Maazel, Mariss Jansons, Zubin Mehta, Plácido Domingo, Valery Gergiev, Philippe Jordan, Antonio Pappano, Semyon Bychkov, Yuri Temirkhanov, Vasily Petrenko, Dmitrij Kitajenko, Helmuth Rilling, Myung-Whun Chung and Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

His engagements have included the Staatsoper Berlin, Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Opéra National de Paris, Palau de les Arts in Valencia, Arena di Verona, Teatro Carlo Felice in Genoa, Teatro La Fenice in Venice, Staatsoper Hamburg, Teatro Real in Madrid, Théâtre du Châtelet, Semperoper Dresden, Teatro Massimo in Palermo, Teatro alla Scala amongst other acclaimed opera companies/houses around the world and international music festivals.