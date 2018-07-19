Beatrice Annika Miller (born February 7, 1999) is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She came in ninth place on season two of The X Factor (US) when she was 13 years old. She is currently signed to Hollywood Records. Her debut EP was released in 2014, and her debut album Not an Apology was released on July 24, 2015. In 2016, she released her single "Yes Girl". In early 2017, she began releasing the EPs Chapter One: Blue, Chapter Two: Red, and Chapter Three: Yellow. The three EPs, along with five additional songs, were collected as her second studio album, Aurora.