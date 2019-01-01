Geoffrey Keezer (born November 20, 1970) is an American jazz pianist.

A native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Keezer was playing in jazz clubs as a teenager, holding down the piano chair for Art Blakey at age 18, and touring in the company of Joshua Redman, Benny Golson and Ray Brown in his 20s. More recently he has toured with David Sanborn, Chris Botti, Joe Locke and Christian McBride; worked with vocalist Denise Donatelli on projects garnering three Grammy Award nominations, and released a series of albums drawing influences from Hawaiian, Okinawan and Afro-Peruvian folk traditions.

His 2009 CD, Áurea, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album; in 2010 he was nominated for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s) for the track "Don't Explain" on Denise Donatelli's When Lights Are Low. In 2013 Keezer released his first solo piano album in 13 years, Heart of the Piano (Motéma Music).