Maurits SillemBorn 26 July 1929. Died 11 June 2002
Maurits Sillem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b08e452-9458-45d5-a125-2a632473e5a7
Maurits Sillem Tracks
Sort by
Concerto for two trumpets, RV537
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto for two trumpets, RV537
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Concerto for two trumpets, RV537
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1966: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1966-08-03T21:00:35
3
Aug
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1965: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew49rz
Royal Albert Hall
1965-07-29T21:00:35
29
Jul
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecfrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1963-08-27T21:00:35
27
Aug
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist