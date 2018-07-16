St. ChristopherUK indie pop band. Formed 1984
St. Christopher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b076062-e2a2-4fa4-82d4-6fcc32fefa0e
St. Christopher Biography (Wikipedia)
St. Christopher are a British indie pop band formed in York in 1984, who released several records on Sarah Records in the late 1980s, and have continued to release records since.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
St. Christopher Tracks
Sort by
All Of A Tremble
St. Christopher
All Of A Tremble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Of A Tremble
Last played on
That Way
St. Christopher
That Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Way
Last played on
St. Christopher Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist