Isla CameronBorn 1930. Died 1980
Isla Cameron
1930
Isla Cameron Biography (Wikipedia)
Isla Cameron (March 5, 1930 – May 1980) was a Scottish actress and singer.
Isla Cameron Tracks
The Fireman's Not For Me
The Fireman's Not For Me
O Willow Waly
O Willow Waly
Bushes and Briars
Bushes and Briars
Isla Cameron Links
