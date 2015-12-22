Cassie Grzymkowski (March 17, 1986), better known by her stage name Cassie Ramone, is an American musician and artist. Ramone rose to prominence as the guitarist and vocalist of indie rock band Vivian Girls, who broke up in 2014. She also formed the band project The Babies with Kevin Morby (of Woods). During The Babies' hiatus, Ramone embarked on a solo career, releasing her debut album The Time Has Come in August 2014.