The Sheepdogs are a Canadian classic rock band formed in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in 2006. The group consists of lead singer and guitarist Ewan Currie, bass guitarist Ryan Gullen, drummer Sam Corbett, guitarist Jimmy Bowskill, and Shamus Currie, brother of lead singer Ewan Currie, playing trombone, keyboards, and tambourine. The Sheepdogs became the first unsigned band to make the cover of Rolling Stone in 2011 and have since grown to popularity in Canada and the United States.

Frontman Ewan Currie describes the band's retro, guitar driven blues-rock style as "pure, simple, good-time music". Their distinctive sound has been called the "Guitar-mony" because of the use of harmonies in guitar solos and vocals. Currie often credits groups Sly and the Family Stone, Humble Pie, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and The Allman Brothers Band as influences on his style.

The Sheepdogs tour frequently between recordings, and have played at a number of large festivals including South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, Edgefest in Toronto, Ottawa's Bluesfest, and City Folk Festival.