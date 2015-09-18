Rubén RadaBorn 17 June 1943
Rubén Rada
1943-06-17
Rubén Rada Biography (Wikipedia)
Omár Rubén "Negro" Rada Silva (born 16 July 1943) is a Uruguayan percussionist, composer, and singer. He is closely associated with candombe, a genre built around a chorus of tamboriles, Uruguayan barrel drums. Rada has recorded more than thirty albums. His music, labelled candombe beat, combines pop, rock, and other styles with Uruguayan sounds, such as candombe drums and murga choruses. Rada has composed some of Uruguay's most cherished songs.
