Benjamin GodardBorn 18 August 1849. Died 10 January 1895
Benjamin Godard
1849-08-18
Benjamin Godard Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Louis Paul Godard (18 August 1849 – 10 January 1895) was a French violinist and Romantic-era composer of Jewish extraction, best known for his opera Jocelyn. Godard composed eight operas, five symphonies, two piano and two violin concertos, string quartets, sonatas for violin and piano, piano pieces and etudes, and more than a hundred songs. He died at the age of 45 in Cannes (Alpes-Maritimes) of tuberculosis and was buried in the family tomb in Taverny in the French department of Val-d'Oise.
Benjamin Godard Tracks
Oh! Ne t'eveille pas encor (Jocelyn, Act 1)
Benjamin Godard
Oh! Ne t'eveille pas encor (Jocelyn, Act 1)
Oh! Ne t'eveille pas encor (Jocelyn, Act 1)
Suite de trois morceaux, Op 116 (No 3, 'Valse')
Benjamin Godard
Suite de trois morceaux, Op 116 (No 3, 'Valse')
Suite de trois morceaux, Op 116 (No 3, 'Valse')
Berceuse de Jocelyn
Benjamin Godard
Berceuse de Jocelyn
Berceuse de Jocelyn
Cello Sonata (2nd mvt)
Benjamin Godard
Cello Sonata (2nd mvt)
Cello Sonata (2nd mvt)
Performer
Waltz from Suite of Three Pieces Op. 116
James Galway
Waltz from Suite of Three Pieces Op. 116
Waltz from Suite of Three Pieces Op. 116
Lanterne magique (Op. 66), no. 2; Hommage a Chopin
Benjamin Godard
Lanterne magique (Op. 66), no. 2; Hommage a Chopin
Lanterne magique (Op. 66), no. 2; Hommage a Chopin
Légende pastorale, Op 138
Benjamin Godard
Légende pastorale, Op 138
Légende pastorale, Op 138
Performer
Dante - Act 4
Benjamin Godard
Dante - Act 4
Dante - Act 4
Choir
Scenes poetiques, Op. 46
Benjamin Godard
Scenes poetiques, Op. 46
Scenes poetiques, Op. 46
Orchestra
Suite de Trois Morceaux
Benjamin Godard
Suite de Trois Morceaux
Suite de Trois Morceaux
Performer
Introduction and Allegro, Op 49 (Allegro)
Howard Shelley
Introduction and Allegro, Op 49 (Allegro)
Introduction and Allegro, Op 49 (Allegro)
Scene du Bal
Benjamin Godard
Scene du Bal
Scene du Bal
Performer
La Berceuse from Jocelyn
Benjamin Godard
La Berceuse from Jocelyn
La Berceuse from Jocelyn
Berceuse de Jocelyn
Benjamin Godard
Berceuse de Jocelyn
Berceuse de Jocelyn
Jocelyn: Berceuse aus der Oper
Benjamin Godard
Jocelyn: Berceuse aus der Oper
Jocelyn: Berceuse aus der Oper
Hommage a Chopin
Benjamin Godard
Hommage a Chopin
Hommage a Chopin
