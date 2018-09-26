Vanessa Benelli MosellBorn 15 November 1987
Vanessa Benelli Mosell
1987-11-15
Vanessa Benelli Mosell Biography (Wikipedia)
Vanessa Benelli Mosell (born 15 November 1987 in Prato) is an Italian pianist.
Vanessa Benelli Mosell Tracks
Suite Bergamasque, L. 75; III. Clair de lune
Claude Debussy
Roll off the ragged rocks of sin
Judith Weir
Preludes Book 1 L 117. 7, Ce qu a vu le vent d ouest
Claude Debussy
24 Preludes, Op 11 (selection)
Alexander Scriabin
Klavierstuck XII - Examination from 'Thursday from Light'
Karlheinz Stockhausen
