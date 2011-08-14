George WeinBorn 3 October 1925
George Wein
1925-10-03
George Wein Biography (Wikipedia)
George Wein (born October 3, 1925) is an American jazz promoter and producer who has been called "the most famous jazz impresario" and "the most important non-player... in jazz history". He is the founder of what is probably the best-known jazz festival in the United States, the Newport Jazz Festival, which is held every summer in Newport, Rhode Island. He also co-founded the Newport Folk Festival with Peter Seeger and Theodore Bikel.
Sweethearts On Parade
George Wein
Sweethearts On Parade
Sweethearts On Parade
