Green on Red
Formed 1980. Disbanded 2006
Green on Red
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzcg.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5af94151-9549-4259-97b0-16c348d82f91
Green on Red Biography (Wikipedia)
Green on Red was an American rock band, formed in the Tucson, Arizona punk scene, but based for most of its career in Los Angeles, California, where it was loosely associated with the Paisley Underground. Earlier records have the wide-screen psychedelic sound of first-wave desert rock, while later releases tended more towards traditional country rock.
Green on Red Tracks
Time Ain't Nothing
Green on Red
Time Ain't Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Time Ain't Nothing
Last played on
Down To The Bone - Glastonbury 1985
Green on Red
Down To The Bone - Glastonbury 1985
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Down To The Bone - Glastonbury 1985
Easy Way Out - Glastonbury 1985
Green on Red
Easy Way Out - Glastonbury 1985
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Easy Way Out - Glastonbury 1985
Sixteen Ways - Glastonbury 1985
Green on Red
Sixteen Ways - Glastonbury 1985
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Sixteen Ways - Glastonbury 1985
Reverend Luther
Green on Red
Reverend Luther
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Reverend Luther
Last played on
Gotta Keep Movin' - Glastonbury 1985
Green on Red
Gotta Keep Movin' - Glastonbury 1985
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Gotta Keep Movin' - Glastonbury 1985
Last played on
Last played on
The Drifter - Glastonbury 1985
Green on Red
The Drifter - Glastonbury 1985
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
The Drifter - Glastonbury 1985
Last played on
Last played on
Mighty Fine Day (Radio 1 Session, 6 Nov 1985)
Green on Red
Mighty Fine Day (Radio 1 Session, 6 Nov 1985)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Don't Shine Your Light On Me (Radio 1 Session, 6 Nov 1985)
Green on Red
Don't Shine Your Light On Me (Radio 1 Session, 6 Nov 1985)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Gravity Talks
Green on Red
Gravity Talks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Gravity Talks
Last played on
Little Things In Life
Green on Red
Little Things In Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Little Things In Life
Last played on
That's What Dreams
Green on Red
That's What Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
That's What Dreams
Last played on
Shed A Tear (For The Lonesome)
Green on Red
Shed A Tear (For The Lonesome)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Shed A Tear (For The Lonesome)
Last played on
Last played on
Hair Of The Dog (Live)
Green on Red
Hair Of The Dog (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Hair Of The Dog (Live)
Last played on
Cheap Wine - Glastonbury 1985
Green on Red
Cheap Wine - Glastonbury 1985
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Cheap Wine - Glastonbury 1985
Last played on
We Shall Overcome
Green on Red
We Shall Overcome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
We Shall Overcome
Last played on
This I Know
Green on Red
This I Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
This I Know
Last played on
Reverend Luther [Session Track]
Green on Red
Reverend Luther [Session Track]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcg.jpglink
Reverend Luther [Session Track]
Last played on
Last played on
