SonnaFormed January 1998
Sonna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5af8d705-e132-4820-834b-82d962568773
Sonna Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonna was an American post-rock band from Baltimore, Maryland, United States. The band formed in 1998, and released two full-length albums on label Temporary Residence, of which guitarist deVine is the owner.
In 2016, Temporary Residence issued a compilation album consisting of the band's non-album output.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sonna Tracks
Sort by
Sonna Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist