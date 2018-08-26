Matching MoleFormed October 1971. Disbanded September 1972
Matching Mole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgsd.jpg
1971-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5af8b5e4-8319-4f4b-9548-6e4e458ee923
Matching Mole Biography (Wikipedia)
Matching Mole were an English progressive rock band associated with the Canterbury scene. Robert Wyatt formed the band in October 1971 after he left Soft Machine and recorded his first solo album The End of an Ear (4 December 1970). He continued his role on vocals and drums and was joined by David Sinclair of Caravan on organ and piano, Dave MacRae on electric piano, Phil Miller of Delivery on guitar and Bill MacCormick of Quiet Sun, on bass. The name is a pun on Machine Molle, the French translation of the name of Wyatt's previous group Soft Machine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matching Mole Tracks
Sort by
Marchides
Matching Mole
Marchides
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Marchides
Last played on
O Caroline
Matching Mole
O Caroline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
O Caroline
Last played on
Signed Curtain
Matching Mole
Signed Curtain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Signed Curtain
Last played on
Immediate Curtain
Matching Mole
Immediate Curtain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Immediate Curtain
Last played on
O Caroline
Matching Mole
O Caroline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
O Caroline
Last played on
Instant Pussy / Lithing And Gracing / Marchides / Part Of The Dance / Brandy As In Beni
Matching Mole
Instant Pussy / Lithing And Gracing / Marchides / Part Of The Dance / Brandy As In Beni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Gloria Gloom
Matching Mole
Gloria Gloom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Gloria Gloom
Last played on
Signed Curtain
Phil Miller, Robert Wyatt & Matching Mole
Signed Curtain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj9h.jpglink
Signed Curtain
Last played on
Starting In The Middle Of The Day We Can Drink Our Politics Away
Matching Mole
Starting In The Middle Of The Day We Can Drink Our Politics Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Flora Fidgit [Album Version]
Matching Mole
Flora Fidgit [Album Version]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Flora Fidgit [Album Version]
Last played on
God Song
Matching Mole
God Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
God Song
Last played on
Flora Fidget (Take 8)
Matching Mole
Flora Fidget (Take 8)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Flora Fidget (Take 8)
Last played on
Immediate Kitten - BBC Session 17/01/1972
Matching Mole
Immediate Kitten - BBC Session 17/01/1972
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Immediate Kitten - BBC Session 17/01/1972
Last played on
Starting In The Middle Of The Day We Can Drink Our Politics Away
Matching Mole
Starting In The Middle Of The Day We Can Drink Our Politics Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Instant Kitten
Matching Mole
Instant Kitten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Instant Kitten
Last played on
Part Of The Dance
Matching Mole
Part Of The Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Part Of The Dance
Last played on
Brandy - BBC Session 17/01/1972
Matching Mole
Brandy - BBC Session 17/01/1972
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Brandy - BBC Session 17/01/1972
Last played on
Dedicated To Hugh But You Weren't Listening
Matching Mole
Dedicated To Hugh But You Weren't Listening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsd.jpglink
Playlists featuring Matching Mole
Matching Mole Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist