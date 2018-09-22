LungfishFormed 1988
Lungfish
1988
Lungfish Biography (Wikipedia)
Lungfish is a post-hardcore band formed in 1987 in Baltimore, Maryland. All of their music has been released by the Washington, D.C. punk label Dischord except for their first LP.
Black Helicopters
Lungfish
Black Helicopters
Black Helicopters
Computer
Lungfish
Computer
Computer
