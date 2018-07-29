Jimmy GarrisonBorn 6 March 1934. Died 7 April 1976
Jimmy Garrison
1934-03-06
Jimmy Garrison Biography (Wikipedia)
James Emory Garrison (March 3, 1934 – April 7, 1976) was an American jazz double bassist born in Americus, Georgia. He is best remembered for his association with John Coltrane from 1961 to 1967.
Jimmy Garrison Tracks
Introduction To My Favorite Things
Rodgers & Hammerstein & Jimmy Garrison
Sun Ship
John Coltrane
Alabama
John Coltrane
Afro Blue
John Coltrane
The Inchworm #2
John Coltrane
Naima
John Coltrane
Half and Half
Elvin Jones & Jimmy Garrison Sextet
Too Young To Go Steady
John Coltrane
Dear Lord
John Coltrane
A Love Supreme, Part 2: Resolution
John Coltrane
