1968-06-12
Francesco Renga Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierfrancesco Renga (born June 12, 1968 in Udine, Italy) is an Italian singer-songwriter. He won the Sanremo Music Festival in 2005 with the song Angelo. He also took part in the Sanremo Music Festival in 2009 with Uomo senza età and in 2012 with La tua bellezza.
In 2010 he dedicated to his wife Ambra Angiolini, the song "Stai con me" written by Emilio Munda.
