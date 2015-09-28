The Bottle Rockets are an American band formed in 1992, currently based in St. Louis, Missouri. The founding members are Brian Henneman (guitar, vocals), Mark Ortmann (drums), Tom Parr (1992–2002, guitar, vocals) and Tom Ray (1992–1997, bass guitar). Current members are Henneman, Ortmann, John Horton (joined 2003, guitar) and Keith Voegele (joined 2005, bass, vocals). Most members of the group have contributed compositions to their catalog of original songs, as have Robert Parr (Tom's brother) and schoolteacher Scott Taylor (who writes lyrics for some of Henneman's tunes).

As noted in the New York Times by William Hogeland, the Bottle Rockets' songwriting has been likened to Woody Guthrie's folk style in spirit, smarts, and satire. The band's lyrics encapsulate the common experiences of the everyman, and are set to rousing and searing rock 'n' roll.

Considered to be the leaders of the '90s alt-country/roots rock revival along with peers Uncle Tupelo, the Bottle Rockets are contemporary storytellers from Middle America. Their songs with strong social commentary reflect their influences of Woody Guthrie, Neil Young and The Replacements.