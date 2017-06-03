Benny PowellBorn 1 March 1930. Died 26 June 2010
Benny Powell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br48q.jpg
1930-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5af0d6a3-c4e8-4048-87e3-5afd44c020a2
Benny Powell Biography (Wikipedia)
Benny Powell (March 1, 1930 – June 26, 2010) was an African-American jazz trombonist. He played both standard (tenor) trombone and bass trombone.
Benny Powell Tracks
African Market Place
Abdullah Ibrahim
African Market Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mxvs9.jpglink
African Market Place
Last played on
Moten Swing
Count Basie, Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, John Anderson, Wendell Culley, Joe Newman, Henry Coker, Al Grey, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Frank Wess, Billy Mitchell, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne & Count Basie
Moten Swing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytk.jpglink
Moten Swing
Composer
Last played on
Strike Up The Band
Count Basie & Tony Bennett, Snooky Young, Wendell Culley, Thad Jones, Joe Newman, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Billy Mitchell, Frank Wess, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Ralph Sharon, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne, Tony Bennett & Count Basie & Tony Bennett
Strike Up The Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49w.jpglink
Strike Up The Band
Composer
Last played on
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Frank Sinatra
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Last played on
Every Day I Have the Blues
Count Basie
Every Day I Have the Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
Every Day I Have the Blues
Last played on
Jumping At The Woodside
Charlie Fowlkes
Jumping At The Woodside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytk.jpglink
Jumping At The Woodside
Composer
Last played on
Lil Darlin'
Charlie Fowlkes
Lil Darlin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytk.jpglink
Lil Darlin'
Composer
Last played on
Fingers
Jimmy Knepper
Fingers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48q.jpglink
Fingers
Last played on
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Battle Royal
Last played on
Dream a little dream of me
Ella Fitzgerald
Dream a little dream of me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bm424.jpglink
Dream a little dream of me
Last played on
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Count Basie
Swinging Shepherd Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Last played on
Boram Xam Xam
Victor Lewis
Boram Xam Xam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48q.jpglink
Boram Xam Xam
Last played on
Gates Steps Out
Benny Bailey
Gates Steps Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwq.jpglink
Gates Steps Out
Last played on
Vine Street Rumble
Joe Newman, Marshal Royal, Billy Mitchell, Count Basie, Thad Jones, Snooky Young, Sonny Cohn, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Frank Wess, Frank Foster, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green & Sonny Payne
Vine Street Rumble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vine Street Rumble
Performer
Last played on
One O'Clock Jump
FRANK FOSTER, Joe Newman, Count Basie, Frank Wess, Benny Powell & Henry Coker
One O'Clock Jump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One O'Clock Jump
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist