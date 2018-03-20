The Third Bardo was an American psychedelic and garage rock band from New York City, New York. Their name is a reference to the book The Tibetan Book of the Dead.

The group existed for a brief time in the late 1960s. In 1967 they released their only single, "I'm Five Years Ahead of My Time", a song co-written by Rusty Evans (aka Marcus Uzilevsky), a former folk singer and leader of the psychedelic protopunk band The Deep, and Vicky Pike, the wife of the record's arranger and producer Teddy Randazzo. "Five Years" received some radio exposure until it was pulled for its perceived drug references, and only years later was recognized as a 1960s garage rock classic due to its inclusion in compilations such as the critically acclaimed Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968 box set.

Though short-lived, the band still performed in local Manhattan venues during their existence, including the Arthur's and Ondine. They also appeared on the Cleveland-based television show Upbeat.