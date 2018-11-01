Wet WillieFormed 1969. Disbanded 1980
Wet Willie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5aef6fd1-1ba5-44e9-b4dd-a526ae5dd321
Wet Willie Biography (Wikipedia)
Wet Willie is an American band from Mobile, Alabama, U.S. They are best known for their hit "Keep On Smilin'," which reached No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in August 1974, but they had a number of charted songs in the 1970s utilizing their soulful brand of Southern rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wet Willie Tracks
Sort by
Keep On Smilin'
Wet Willie
Keep On Smilin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep On Smilin'
Last played on
Weekend
Wet Willie
Weekend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weekend
Last played on
Baby Fat (Old Grey Whistle Test archive performance)
Wet Willie
Baby Fat (Old Grey Whistle Test archive performance)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Street Corner Serenade
Wet Willie
Street Corner Serenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Street Corner Serenade
Last played on
Wet Willie Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist