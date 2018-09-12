StarsCanadian indie pop band. Formed 2000
Stars
2000
Stars Biography (Wikipedia)
Stars is a Canadian indie pop/rock band formed in 2000.
Stars Tracks
Ageless Beauty (6 Music Session, 12 Sept 2005)
Ageless Beauty (6 Music Session, 12 Sept 2005)
Your Ex-Lover Is Dead (6 Music Session, 12 Sept 2005)
Your Ex-Lover Is Dead (6 Music Session, 12 Sept 2005)
Woods (6 Music Session, 12 Sept 2005)
Woods (6 Music Session, 12 Sept 2005)
Elevator Love Letter (6 Music Session, 12 Sept 2005)
Elevator Love Letter (6 Music Session, 12 Sept 2005)
Calender Girl (6 Music Session, 9 Dec 2005)
Calender Girl (6 Music Session, 9 Dec 2005)
Aspidistra Files (6 Music Session, 9 Dec 2005)
Aspidistra Files (6 Music Session, 9 Dec 2005)
Your Ex-Lover Is Dead (6 Music Session, 9 Dec 2005)
Your Ex-Lover Is Dead (6 Music Session, 9 Dec 2005)
Fairytale Of New York (6 Music Session, 9 Dec 2005)
Fairytale Of New York (6 Music Session, 9 Dec 2005)
Hold On When You Get Love
Hold On When You Get Love
Hold On When You Get Love
No-One Is Lost
No-One Is Lost
No-One Is Lost
Turn It Up
Turn It Up
Turn It Up
The Light
The Light
The Light
Your Ex-Lover Is Dead
Your Ex-Lover Is Dead
Your Ex-Lover Is Dead
Ageless Beauty
Ageless Beauty
Ageless Beauty
Theory Of Relativity
Theory Of Relativity
Theory Of Relativity
Through The Mines
Through The Mines
Through The Mines
Progress
Progress
Progress
Backlines
Backlines
Backlines
The Ghost of Genova Heights
The Ghost of Genova Heights
Going Going Gone
Going Going Gone
Going Going Gone
We Don't Want Your Body
We Don't Want Your Body
We Don't Want Your Body
Calender Girl Hub Session 09/12/2005
Calender Girl Hub Session 09/12/2005
Calender Girl Hub Session 09/12/2005
