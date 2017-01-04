Philip Glass Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Glass (born January 31, 1937) is an American composer. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the late 20th century. Glass's work has been described as minimal music, having similar qualities to other "minimalist" composers such as La Monte Young, Steve Reich, and Terry Riley. Glass describes himself as a composer of "music with repetitive structures", which he has helped evolve stylistically.
Glass founded the Philip Glass Ensemble, with which he still performs on keyboards. He has written numerous operas and musical theatre works, eleven symphonies, eleven concertos, eight string quartets and various other chamber music, and film scores. Three of his film scores have been nominated for Academy Awards.
- 21st Century Operahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01r0zz9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01r0zz9.jpg2017-12-08T13:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod finds opera to be alive and well in the 21st centuryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qglz9
21st Century Opera
- The origins of minimalismhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04psdwk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04psdwk.jpg2017-01-20T12:18:00.000ZPhilip Glass defines his music and discusses the real origins of the term, 'minimalism'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q4y10
The origins of minimalism
- Philip Glass on the urgency he feels to create musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pscqr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pscqr.jpg2017-01-20T12:12:00.000ZReflecting in his Memoirs, Philip Glass analyses his compulsion to compose.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q4x26
Philip Glass on the urgency he feels to create music
- Philip Glass: Façadeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pst34.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pst34.jpg2017-01-19T17:19:00.000ZGlass explains how Façades was rejected by a film-maker then achieved wide popularity.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q1mmg
Philip Glass: Façades
- Philip Glass: From Symphony No.6 (Plutonian Ode) (2002) – 2nd movementhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pxwtx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pxwtx.jpg2017-01-18T16:50:00.000Z'A dramatic setting for soprano of words by Beat poet Alan Ginsberg, an angry apocalyptic vision of the military industrial complex of the USA.'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pxxc3
Philip Glass: From Symphony No.6 (Plutonian Ode) (2002) – 2nd movement
- Philip Glass: From Akhnaten (1983) – Hymn (Act 2 Scene.4)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04psb7p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04psb7p.jpg2017-01-18T16:04:00.000Z'Akhnaten is one of Glass's most accessible operas, with beautiful melodic writing and a genuinely archaic atmosphere evoking the strange reign of this ancient Egyptian pharaoh.'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pxq9d
Philip Glass: From Akhnaten (1983) – Hymn (Act 2 Scene.4)
- Philip Glass: From Low Symphony (1992)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0176d8p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0176d8p.jpg2017-01-18T10:52:00.000Z'You can hear the influence of art-rockers David Bowie and Brian Eno here.'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pwldp
Philip Glass: From Low Symphony (1992)
- Philip Glass: From Koyaanisqatsi (1982) – The Gridhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ptflg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ptflg.jpg2017-01-17T17:11:00.000Z'The music brilliantly complements the speeded-up footage of cars and pedestrians.'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ptfmk
Philip Glass: From Koyaanisqatsi (1982) – The Grid
- Philip Glass: From Music in 12 Parts (1974) – Part 12https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pt4vd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pt4vd.jpg2017-01-17T15:39:00.000Z'Music in 12 Parts is a compendium of his hypnotic repetitive and additive techniques.'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pt57f
Philip Glass: From Music in 12 Parts (1974) – Part 12
- Philip Glass: From Einstein on the Beach (1976) – Act IV, Scene 3: Spaceshiphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pt1jw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pt1jw.jpg2017-01-17T15:00:00.000Z'This piece is hair-raisingly exciting. It has an inexorable sense of rushing forwards.'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pt212
Philip Glass: From Einstein on the Beach (1976) – Act IV, Scene 3: Spaceship
- Philip Glass: From Façades (1981)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pst34.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pst34.jpg2017-01-17T14:13:00.000Z'Despite the forward movement of this music, it conveys a sense of stillness...'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04psvfz
Philip Glass: From Façades (1981)
- Charles Hazlewood on Philip Glass and David Bowiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ksp7y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ksp7y.jpg2016-12-09T11:55:00.000ZCharles Hazlewood talks about conducting Philip Glass' David Bowie inspired symphonieshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ksp8s
Charles Hazlewood on Philip Glass and David Bowie
- Philip Glass’ Heroes Symphony - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zhj1r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zhj1r.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZCharles Hazelwood conducts the spectacular Heroes Symphony.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0414w4s
Philip Glass’ Heroes Symphony - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Philip Glass: Symphony No. 10 - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-11-08T15:47:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Philip Glass' Symphony No. 10.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01l85k6
Philip Glass: Symphony No. 10 - Preview Clip
Violin Concerto No 2, 'The American Four Seasons' (4th mvt)
New Cities in Ancient Lands
Glassworks (Opening)
Glassworks III: Islands
The Chase
Etude No 6 for piano
Concerto No 3 for piano and orchestra
Echorus
The Photographer: "A Gentleman's Honor"
Partita for Solo Violin ii & iii. Morning Song and Dance 1
Metamorphosis (1988): Metamorphosis Three, Moderately Fast
String Quartet No. 3 (Mishima); mvt. I: 1957-Award Montage
String Quartet no 2 "Company", last movement
Music In Twelve Parts, Part 10
Akhnaten (Act 2, Sc 3: The City)
Pendulum
Metamorphosis II
String Quartet No 3, 'Mishima' (1st mvt)
Koyaanisqatsi [film soundtrack] - Pruit Igoe
The Illusionist (2006) - Main Theme
Etude No. 14
Etude no. 2 for piano
Another Look At Harmony, Pt. 4
Part 1
Koyaanisqatsi
Evening Song (Satyagraha)
Morning Passages
Prashanti
Violin Concerto No. 1
North Star: "Etoile polaire"
Akhnaten (Act 2: Dance)
Metamorphosis 2
Etudes Nos.6 & 5
Music in similar motion for ensemble
North Star: Étoile Polaire (arr James McVinnie)
Einstein On The Beach
Knee Play 1 (Einstein on the Beach)
Facades
String Quartet No. 3 (Mishima); mvt. I: 1957-Award Montage
Etoile Polaire (North Star)
Ragas in Minor Scale (Passages)
Lady Day
Façades (extract)
