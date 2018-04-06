Toto CutugnoBorn 7 July 1943
Toto Cutugno
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-07-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ae40d3f-e429-4baf-9fe9-bcdaa9c81f39
Toto Cutugno Biography (Wikipedia)
Salvatore "Toto" Cutugno (born 7 July 1943) is an Italian pop singer-songwriter and musician. He may be best known for his worldwide hit song, "L'Italiano", released on his 1983 album of the same title. Cutugno also won the Eurovision Song Contest 1990 with the song "Insieme: 1992", for which he wrote both lyrics and music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Toto Cutugno Tracks
Sort by
L'Italiano
Toto Cutugno
L'Italiano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'Italiano
Last played on
Insieme
Toto Cutugno
Insieme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Insieme
Last played on
Toto Cutugno Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist